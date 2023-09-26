Amit Shah holds meeting with Punjab party chief Sunil Jakhar, other leaders in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met Punjab BJP leaders, including its state president Sunil Jakhar and national general secretary Tarun Chugh, in Amritsar to discuss the current political situation in the state. During the meeting senior leaders of the party Sunil Jakhar, Tarun Chugh, Shwait Malik, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina and Raj Kumar Verka were present.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and senior Congress leader, Partap Singh Bajwa said that in the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council presided over by Amit Shah, the Punjab CM once again failed to safeguard the interests of Punjab. "In the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council presided over by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Amritsar, the Punjab CM @BhagwantMann once again failed to safeguard the interests of Punjab. It may be his immaturity or sheer lack of concern, but the Punjab CM does not present Punjab's case on river waters and Chandigarh with solid legal arguments. He must robustly defend Punjab rights on Chandigarh, river water and Panjab University," Bajwa posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

He further said that the Punjab Government pledged to solve Punjab's soaring debt burden by raising 20,000 crores in revenue from sand mining but it proved to be false. "The @AAPPunjab Govt had pledged to solve Punjab's soaring debt burden by raising 20,000 crores in revenue from sand mining and 34,000 crores from ending corruption in the state. Today those claims have been proven to be false! @HarpalCheemaMLA why has @PunjabGovtIndiataken new loans to pay the old loans? This flies against every promise made by @ArvindKejriwal. AAP's badlav is nothing more than a lie," he added.

Union Home Minister presided over the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council being held in Amritsar and over 28 issues were discussed with Amit Shah making an announcement for anti-drone system on India's borders "soon". Some crucial issues concerning the member states in particular and the country as a whole were discussed in the Northern Zonal Council meeting, mentions the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)