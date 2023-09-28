Amit Shah, JP Nadda reaches Jaipur to discuss upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election 

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday night reached in Jaipur to chair a meeting with the core group of Rajasthan BJP to discuss the upcoming assembly elections in the state. According to party sources, during this visit, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda will hold a meeting of the BJP Rajasthan Core Group to strategize about the elections and gather feedback from state officials. In the meeting, ministers and MPs are expected to discuss about contesting assembly elections.

BJP National President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Jaipur Airport around 7 PM via a special flight. From the airport, both leaders headed directly to the state BJP headquarters, where the meeting of the BJP Core Committee was organized from 8 PM onwards. During the meeting, both leaders discussed ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly elections and analyzed the political dynamics in the state. Additionally, they also reviewed the feedback received during the recent BJP Parivartan Yatra (BJP Transformation Journey).

"Let us tell you that after a few days, there will be a meeting of the Central Election Committee in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the meeting. The names of C and D category candidates will be discussed, after which BJP will release the list, " said the sources. Notably, the meeting takes place after BJP fielded seven Lok Sabha members in Madhya Pradesh, including Union ministers Faggan Singh Kulaste, Prahlad Singh Patel and Narendra Singh Tomar. The BJP also fielded party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election is expected to be held in or before December this year. The Congress party holds the majority in the Rajasthan Assembly, which comprises 200 seats, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leading the state government. The previous assembly elections in the state were held in December 2018, when the Indian National Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 100 seats, falling short by 1 seat to secure the majority mark. The Congress, however, formed the state government after an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party with Congress leader Ashok Gehlot becoming the Chief Minister. (ANI)

