Assembly elections 2023: "Opposing Sanatan Dharma...", says Congress leader Acharya Pramod

Disturbed with the outcome of assembly elections, Party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that opposing Sanatan Dharma is the reason behind the defeat of Congress. On trailing of Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,he said that opposing Sanatan (Dharma) has sunk the party.

"Opposing Sanatan (Dharma) has sunk the party. This country has never accepted caste-based politics...This is the curse of opposing Sanatan (Dharma)," he added. The Congress has firmly lost the mandate in the Hindi Heartland. The party has been wiped out of Madhya Pradesh with the BJP winning its fourth assembly election in the state.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party has defeated the grand old party in Rajasthan, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari is still hopeful of changes in the trend. "There will be a change and Congress will win the elections," Tiwari said.

As per the latest trend by EC, Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 113 seats, Congress on 70 in the state. Meanwhile, Congress observers for Rajasthan, BS Hooda, Mukul Wasnik and Shakil Khan arrived in Jaipur and said that "these are early trends. Let the results come out."

As results of the Assembly polls came in, the Congress appeared on the verge of being voted out in Rajasthan as the state stays true to its cyclic voting trend, while in Chhattisgarh the BJP is poised to edge out the Congress in the state. The lone spark of joy for the Congress has come from Telangana where it is poised to form a government on its own. The electoral contest has gone horribly wrong for the Congress in MP where they were pinning their hopes on a return to power. The Congress, which gave absolute control to the old guard of 78-year-old Kamal Nath and 76-year-old Digvijaya Singh had no answer for the BJP's social engineering and social scheme formula. Led from the front by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP had put all its might into the MP elections pushing central ministers and Lok Sabha MPs into the political arena.

With just months to go before PM Narendra Modi seeks a historic third term from the people, the Congress has had to fall back on its allies. Already Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has dialled the leaders of the INDIA block to meet next week. The fight is now well and truly on for 2024, but it seems the Congress will need to punch far above its weight to have any hope of displacing the BJP. (ANI)

