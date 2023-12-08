Turkey's Erdogan says no plans for now to meet Biden on Gaza -media
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-12-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 15:31 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was cited on Friday as saying that a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the situation in Gaza was not on his agenda, but that he would discuss it and other issues if Biden called.
Speaking to reporters on a flight from Athens, Erdogan said his foreign minister would hold talks in Washington as part of a so-called contact group of Muslim countries on Friday. He hoped it would lead to the end of U.S. support for Israel, according to broadcaster Haberturk and others.
