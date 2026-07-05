Leclerc Triumphs Amid British Grand Prix Chaos

Ferraris Charles Leclerc Won The British Grand Prix Under Safety Car Conditions In Late Drama On Sunday As Mercedess Kimi Antonelli Failed To Score For The Second Time In Three Races And Saw His Oncecommanding Formula One Lead Slashed To Points The Win Was Ferraris Th In Formula One And Came At The Silverstone Circuit Where The Championship Started In And In Front Of A Capacity Raceday Crowd Of

In a gripping British Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc claimed victory for Ferrari under the chaotic cloud of safety car protocols. This significant win marked Ferrari's 250th triumph in the elite motorsport series.

The race saw Red Bull's Max Verstappen crash out, leading to safety car intervention, as Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli failed to score, diminishing his championship lead to just 25 points. Meanwhile, George Russell capitalized on the confusion, securing second place.

A third-place finish for Lewis Hamilton came despite a five-second penalty for a start infraction, though he remained under investigation for a yellow-flag violation. Antonelli, starting from pole, faced mechanical woes and finished 16th, underscoring a day of high-octane unpredictability at Silverstone.