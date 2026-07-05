Djokovic Dominates as Wimbledon Enters Quarter-Finals

Highlights Of The Seventh Day At Wimbledon On Sunday Times Gmt Djokovic Beats Safiullin Seventime Champion Novak Djokovic Stayed On Course For A Recordextending Th Grand Slam Title

Novak Djokovic made history on the seventh day of Wimbledon by advancing to the quarter-finals, furthering his pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam title. The Serbian ace defeated Roman Safiullin with a 7-6(6) 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory, securing his position with a record 106 singles wins, surpassing the previous record holder, Roger Federer.

Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova also claimed a quarter-final berth after overcoming a second-set challenge to defeat Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 5-7 6-3. In another gripping encounter, American fourth seed Jessica Pegula showed resilience to rally from behind, eventually defeating compatriot Iva Jovic 4-6 6-3 6-1.

Under sunny skies at the All England Club, fans enjoyed thrilling action as Wimbledon reached its halfway mark. The stage is set for fierce battles, with top talents like Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka poised to take center court.