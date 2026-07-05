Les Bleus' Battle-Tested Brilliance at the World Cup

For Four Matches At The World Cup

France has captivated audiences with its exceptional gameplay in the World Cup, drawing comparisons to legendary teams. However, their gritty victory over Paraguay demonstrated their versatility and determination.

Facing provocations and clever tactics from Paraguay, France stood firm, advancing to the quarter-finals in just 90 minutes. This triumph underscores their readiness for further challenges, including a quarter-final match against Morocco.

Despite some controversial refereeing decisions, France’s resilience shone through, with pivotal performances from players like Kylian Mbappe. As they prepare to face Morocco, injuries and potential suspensions linger as minor concerns for the team.