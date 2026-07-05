Djokovic’s Unyielding Drive: 106th Wimbledon Triumph

Novak Djokovic Added Another Chapter To His Wimbledon Legacy On Sunday As The Serb Fought Past Russian Qualifier Roman Safiullin To Earn A Record Th Match Victory At The All England Club And Reach Another Quarterfinal It Was Far From Smooth Sailing For The Seventh Seed Under The Blazing Sun On Centre Court

Novak Djokovic cemented his Wimbledon legacy with a hard-fought win against Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin, marking his 106th match victory at the prestigious tournament.

Despite moments of tension and dropped serve games, the Serbian player managed to save two set points and clinch the first set in a heated tiebreak under the sun.

Djokovic showcased outstanding skill, escalating his performance to secure a spot in the quarter-finals, where he will face either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.