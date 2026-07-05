Djokovic’s Unyielding Drive: 106th Wimbledon Triumph

Novak Djokovic added to his Wimbledon legend, defeating Roman Safiullin to notch a record 106th match win at the All England Club. Despite challenges, Djokovic's masterful play secured his place in the quarter-finals, setting up an anticipated clash with either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Novak Djokovic Added Another Chapter To His Wimbledon Legacy On Sunday As The Serb Fought Past Russian Qualifier Roman Safiullin To Earn A Record Th Match Victory At The All England Club And Reach Another Quarterfinal It Was Far From Smooth Sailing For The Seventh Seed Under The Blazing Sun On Centre Court | Updated: 05-07-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 21:43 IST
Djokovic’s Unyielding Drive: 106th Wimbledon Triumph
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic cemented his Wimbledon legacy with a hard-fought win against Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin, marking his 106th match victory at the prestigious tournament.

Despite moments of tension and dropped serve games, the Serbian player managed to save two set points and clinch the first set in a heated tiebreak under the sun.

Djokovic showcased outstanding skill, escalating his performance to secure a spot in the quarter-finals, where he will face either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

TRENDING

1
UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

Global
2
Russia Claims Strategic Victory with Kostiantynivka Capture

Russia Claims Strategic Victory with Kostiantynivka Capture

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons: Emission Convictions and Political Drama

Trump's Controversial Pardons: Emission Convictions and Political Drama

Global
4
Australia Cheers UNESCO's Barrier Reef Verdict Amidst Climate Concerns

Australia Cheers UNESCO's Barrier Reef Verdict Amidst Climate Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why CAREC Countries Must Embrace Carbon Pricing to Future-Proof Transport and Economies

From Space to Policy: ADB Highlights Satellite Data as the Next Frontier for Sustainable Growth

Africa’s Energy Transition Has a Hidden Bottleneck: Policies That Don’t Work Together

China’s Low-Altitude Boom Shows Why Green Growth Needs More Than New Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026