When will govt reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday asked the government when it would reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while also demanding that elections be held in Jammu and Kashmir and its statehood restored.

His remarks came after the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed the restoration of statehood ''at the earliest'' as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.

Asked about the verdict, Chowdhury said it was also the Congress' view that Article 370 was a temporary ad hoc measure and when it was put in place, the reasons were explained ''We have been demanding in Parliament that when will you restore the statehood. Inside Parliament, (Home Minister) Amit Shah was saying with great conviction that we will reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, so they should tell us when will they reclaim PoK. Elections will come and go but reclaim PoK before this election,'' Chowdhury told reporters outside Parliament.

He asked the government to state when will elections be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir.

''We used to say remove 370 but do not commit atrocities on the common persons. When Article 370 was abrogated, what had happened in kashmir. Thousands of people belonging to political parties, civil society apart from journalists were put in jails and they languished there,'' Chowdhury said.

''If the Supreme Court had taken a decision before it would have been better but better late than never. We want that the government on the directive of Supreme Court hold elections and the statehood be restored,'' he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday had said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is part of India and hence 24 seats have been kept reserved for the region in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

Shah said this while replying to a debate in Lok Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also urged the government to hold elections and demanded that statehood of Jammu and Kashmir be restored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)