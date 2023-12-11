Ukraine's Zelenskiy has packed schedule during Washington visit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet with top U.S. lawmakers, the head of the International Monetary Fund and U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit to Washington this week.

Here's a look at Zelenskiy's schedule on Monday and Tuesday: MONDAY

Zelenskiy is due to arrive on Monday in Washington, where he will meet with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF's executive board is due to meet on Monday to review Ukraine's economic performance under a $15.6 billion loan, likely paving the way for a disbursement of an additional $900 million to support Ukraine's budgetary needs.

TUESDAY The Ukrainian leader has been invited to address U.S. senators on Tuesday at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) in the Capitol, a Senate leadership aide said on Sunday.

While he will not address the U.S. House of Representatives, Zelenskiy will meet privately with House Speaker Mike Johnson in the Capitol on Tuesday, Johnson spokesman Raj Shah said in an email to Reuters. In the afternoon, Zelenskiy will meet Biden to discuss what the White House calls the "urgent needs" facing Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia's invasion.

The meeting comes as the White House looks to strike an agreement with Congress that would provide military aid for Ukraine and Israel.

