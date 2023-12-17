Sangh Parivar is "factory of lies": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its allied organisations as ''factories of lies". "ABVP, Bajrang Dal, Yuva Morcha of BJP Sangh Parivar are factories of lies," Siddaramaiah said.

Reacting to the media's question that the students are facing problems due to the Shakti scheme, the CM said that ABVP is a student organization of BJP and their prime job is to lie. Responding to the statement of Pejavar mutt seer that India should become a Hindu nation if it has to survive, the CM said that this is the slogan of the BJP.

"The Jana Sangh wanted India to become a Hindu nation when it was started in 1950. Ours is a diverse country where not only Hindus live, there are Christians, Muslims, Jains and Buddhists. Our country is a plural country. It is not possible to make a nation only for Hindus. This is the ideology of the BJP. RSS was established by Hegadewar in 1925. Even BJP persons don't know this, he said. Earlier, Karnataka CM slammed the BJP leaders for visiting the woman in Belagavi who was allegedly assaulted and paraded naked after her son eloped with a girl from the same community.

"Despite the Karnataka High Court's restrictions, the BJP leaders have visited the victimised woman who was partially stripped in a village in Belagavi district, thus not only flouting the court's directive but also displaying their insensitivity," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X. The Chief Minister's statement came after the five-member BJP fact-finding team, comprising Aparajita Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, Ranjeeta Koli, Locket Chatterjee and BJP national secretary Asha Lakra, met with the victim's family on Saturday.

Siddaramaiah said that the Chief Justice of the High Court, while suo-motu taking cognisance of the incident, had suggested this morning that visits to the traumatised woman, who is severely distressed, should be restricted. (ANI)

