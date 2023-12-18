Left Menu

Kejriwal meets Mamata, Uddhav Thackeray ahead of INDIA bloc meeting

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 23:04 IST
A day before opposition INDIA bloc's meeting here, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

Kejriwal did not comment on the discussions at the around 45-minute meeting at the South Avenue residence of TMC MP and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Kejriwal later also met Uddhav Thackeray and other Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including Aditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi, at his residence.

After meeting the West Bengal chief minister, Kejriwal said in a post on X that ''political issues'' of the country were discussed during the courtesy meeting.

Sources said Kejriwal will attend the meeting of the alliance on Tuesday.

The Delhi chief minister on X also shared photos of his meeting with Uddhav Thackeray and other Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, saying he had the fortune of hosting them at his residence.

The meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is scheduled to be held at the Ashoka Hotel here on Tuesday.

The alliance's proposed meeting on December 6 was postponed after several top leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, expressed inability to attend.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee said the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance will be decided after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, emphasising that all issues, including seat sharing, will be ironed out by the alliance partners to defeat the BJP.

Kejriwal is scheduled to go to an undisclosed place to attend a 10-day Vipassana meditation course from Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

