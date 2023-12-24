MGR remembered on his 36th death anniversary

Rich tributes were paid to AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran on his 36th death anniversary.

Former Chief Minister and leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami and a host of party leaders clad in black shirts paid floral tributes at the memorial of Ramachandran at the Marina beach here on Sunday.

Later, the party leaders and cadres took a pledge marking the occasion.

Actor-politician Ramachandran (popularly known as MGR among his followers), had formed the AIADMK after quitting the DMK in 1972 and assumed office in 1977.

He continued as the Chief Minister for 10 consecutive years till his death on December 24, 1987.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan in his message said, ''let us remember his (M G Ramachandran's) achievements in the field of arts and politics. A great man who lives in the memories of all''.

Scores of workers of the AIADMK offered prayers and paid floral tributes at the memorial on the occasion.

