Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri offers prayers at Patna Sahib gurudwara on occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas'

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri offered prayers at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas' on Tuesday. "I am fortunate that today I got the opportunity to seek blessing at Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib," Hardeep Singh Puri said after visiting the Patna Sahib gurudwara.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a programme marking 'Veer Baal Diwas' at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Tuesday. Headlining the event to mark 'Veer Bal Divas', PM Modi noted how fellow Indians were taking pride in the country's heritage saying that the world, today, is viewing the country in a different light.

"'Veer Bal Diwas' represents and symbolises a national urge to safeguard and carry forward the idea of Bharatiyat," he said. "This year, America, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, the UAE and Greece have organised programmes related to 'Veer Bal Diwas'," PM Modi added.

The government is also organising participatory programmes all over the country to inform and educate the citizens, especially young children, about the exemplary courage of the Sahibzades (the two young Khalsas who are commemorated on this day). A digital exhibition detailing the life story and sacrifice of the Sahibzades will be displayed in schools and childcare institutions across the country. A film on 'Veer Baal Diwas' will also be screened nationwide.

Various online competitions, including interactive quiz shows, will be organised through the MYBharat and MyGov portals. On the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on January 9, 2022, Prime Minister Modi announced that December 26 would be marked every year as 'Veer Bal Diwas', to mark the martyrdom of his sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh.

The day also marks the birth anniversary of Udham Singh, a great revolutionary, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Amritsar on Baisakhi Day in 1919 by killing General O'Dwyer in March 1940. Shaheed Udham Singh was later hanged by the British in London. Udham Singh was later hanged by the British in London. (ANI)

