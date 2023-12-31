PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' more popular than 'Mahabharat', 'Ramayan' soaps of 1980s: Tripura CM
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat programme was more popular among the masses than Mahabharat and Ramayan mega TV serials of the 1980s.His assertion came after listening to the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat at his home constituency Town Bardowali along with party leaders and workers.We used to see our mothers and sisters rushing towards TV screens to watch episodes of Mahabharat and Ramayan soaps on Doordarshan every Sunday.
His assertion came after listening to the 108th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' at his home constituency Town Bardowali along with party leaders and workers.
''We used to see our mothers and sisters rushing towards TV screens to watch episodes of 'Mahabharat' and 'Ramayan' soaps on Doordarshan every Sunday. Nowadays, we see our mothers and sisters rushing to listen to PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' on the last Sunday of every month. This programme is more popular than the soaps of the 1980s,'' he said, while addressing the gathering.
''In the 1980s too, people criticised women rushing to watch TV soaps and even now many criticise those who listen to 'Mann Ki Baat'. But it makes no difference as people know what is what,'' he added.
'Mahabharat' (1988) and 'Ramayan' (1987), two epic serials created by BR Chopra and Ramananda Sagar respectively, were telecast on Doordarshan and were widely popular.
