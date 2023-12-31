Left Menu

PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' more popular than 'Mahabharat', 'Ramayan' soaps of 1980s: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat programme was more popular among the masses than Mahabharat and Ramayan mega TV serials of the 1980s.His assertion came after listening to the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat at his home constituency Town Bardowali along with party leaders and workers.We used to see our mothers and sisters rushing towards TV screens to watch episodes of Mahabharat and Ramayan soaps on Doordarshan every Sunday.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 31-12-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 16:58 IST
PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' more popular than 'Mahabharat', 'Ramayan' soaps of 1980s: Tripura CM
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme was more popular among the masses than 'Mahabharat' and 'Ramayan' mega TV serials of the 1980s.

His assertion came after listening to the 108th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' at his home constituency Town Bardowali along with party leaders and workers.

''We used to see our mothers and sisters rushing towards TV screens to watch episodes of 'Mahabharat' and 'Ramayan' soaps on Doordarshan every Sunday. Nowadays, we see our mothers and sisters rushing to listen to PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' on the last Sunday of every month. This programme is more popular than the soaps of the 1980s,'' he said, while addressing the gathering.

''In the 1980s too, people criticised women rushing to watch TV soaps and even now many criticise those who listen to 'Mann Ki Baat'. But it makes no difference as people know what is what,'' he added.

'Mahabharat' (1988) and 'Ramayan' (1987), two epic serials created by BR Chopra and Ramananda Sagar respectively, were telecast on Doordarshan and were widely popular.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024