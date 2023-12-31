Siddaramaiah can go to any extent for his son: Pratap Simha after brother's arrest

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Simha took a jibe at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Sunday for 'targeting his family to save his own son' after his brother Vikram Simha was arrested by forest department officials from Bengaluru over the allegation of cutting trees in the forest area of Hassan. "I would like to garland and appreciate Siddaramaiah Sir for two reasons. For his son's future and for his political career, he can go to any extent. He can do anything to clear others for his son's Lok Sabha seat from Mysore- Kodagu," Pratap Simha said. Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra is an MLA from Varuna.

Simha claimed that to safeguard his son, Siddaramaih is ready to "destroy" the former's family. "Everyone must learn from Siddaramaih; everyone does not get such a father. I appreciate you for that reason. Just to safeguard your son, you're ready to destroy the Pratap Simha family," he said.

Simha said that Siddaramaiah does not care to speak when a Dalit lady is stripped naked and tied to a pole. "You don't speak when a Dalit lady is stripped naked and tied to a pole. You didn't speak about it. You're a brilliant politician, sir," he said.

Pratap Simha attained limelight when it came to light that he had issued passes to two of the miscreants who rampaged the Parliament on December 13. Simha attacked Siddaramaiah for not speaking on cabinet minister Madhu Bangarappa, who was recently convicted in the cheque bounce case. "Everyone spoke against me for issuing a parliament pass (to the miscreants). You asked for an inquiry, and you gave all kinds of statements...Your cabinet minister, Madhu Bangarappa was convicted yesterday and you are not speaking over it. Instead you're attacking me, you're a clever politician, sir," Simha said.

Simha said that soon after the FIR was filed, the Congress social media posted that Vikram Simha was arrested. "On 16th some people absconded after cutting tree, your forest officials took photos with them...FIR was filed against Rakesh Shetty and others, but your Congress social media post mentioned that my brother Vikram Simha was arrested. What's the relationship between the FIR and my brother?" Pratap Simha said.

Simha rubbished the claim that his brother was absconding and said that he had gone to give his statement to forest officials. "My brother went to give his statement to forest officials; his phone was on and you arrested him from Bengaluru and you're saying my brother absconded. Why are you misleading people?" he said.

Pratap Simha claimed that Siddaramaiah got his brother arrested to clear the road ahead for his son's political career in Mysore. "I know you're not contesting from Mysore. You're doing all this for your son. You arrested my brother. My family is also targeted. You haven't produced him before the court when you have evidence, sir. My brother has been arrested now. Last time, two criminal cases were filed against me...," he claimed.

Karnataka forest department officials on Saturday arrested Vikram Simha, brother of BJP MP Pratap Simha, in connection with an alleged tree felling case. Simha represents Mysore-Kodagu in Karnataka and he is the former president of the Yuva Morcha Bharatiya Janata Party.

As per the officials, Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in a forest area in Karnataka's Hassan district. (ANI)

