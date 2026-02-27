Left Menu

Loss in the Midst of Legacy: Rinku Singh Mourns His Father's Passing

Khanchand Singh, father of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, passed away due to liver cancer. Despite financial struggles, he supported his son's cricket aspirations. His passing led Rinku to briefly leave a tournament, but he returned to honor his team commitments, reflecting his father's resilience and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 27-02-2026 09:15 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 09:15 IST
In a tragic development, Khanchand Singh, the father of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, succumbed to liver cancer at a hospital in Greater Noida on Friday. Family members confirmed Singh's passing following a prolonged battle with the illness.

Dr. Sunil Kumar, spokesperson for Yatharth Hospital, revealed that Khanchand's health had significantly declined in recent days, necessitating ventilator support. Despite the deteriorating condition, the cricketer's father remained a source of inspiration for his family.

Amid these personal challenges, Rinku Singh was compelled to briefly step away from national duties at the T20 World Cup but rejoined the Indian team just in time for their match against Zimbabwe. As the family prepares to perform the last rites in Aligarh, tributes pour in for a man who tirelessly supported his son's cricketing ambitions, overcoming immense financial adversity.

