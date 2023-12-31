Bengal Congress is playing the role of broker for BJP: TMC's Kunal Ghosh

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday, accused the Bengal Congress of playing the role of the BJP's broker. There is a clear difference between the Delhi Congress and the Bengal Congress. In Delhi Congress, Sonia ji, Rahul ji. They are eager to get cooperation from the Trinamool Congress to make a solid INDIA Alliance. But in Bengal, the state Congress is playing the role of Dalal of the BJP, Ghosh told ANI.

Further, he said, "In 2021, the Trinomul Congress fought and defeated the BJP. While the Congress and CPM allied, only to create vote division and help the BJP, they fought the election and got zero, just zero, so there is no significance of Congress in this state, but for the sake of greater interest, INDIA Alliance Mamta Didi is talking with central leadership, and in due time she will inform." "Till now, we have no latest information. Our supremo, Mamta Banerjee, is looking after the process. She will take the final decision and she will inform at the proper time," Ghosh told ANI.

Earlier this week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "No agenda, no leadership, and no strategy...INDIA alliance will contest on all seats across the country." Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the party has been contesting on 23 seats in the past and there would be no change in the seat-sharing ratio in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking further on seat sharing in the INDIA alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "This is Maharashtra and Shiv Sena is the biggest party here. Congress is a national party. Uddhav Thackeray is having positive discussions with the decision-making leaders of Congress including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal. We have always said that Shiv Sena has always been fighting on 23 seats in the Lok Sabha elections including Dadra and Nagar Haveli and that will be firm." (ANI)

