Budget session of Chhattisgarh assembly to begin from Feb 5

The first budget session of the newly-elected Chhattisgarh legislative assembly will be held from February 5, officials said on Thursday.

The second session (budget session) of the sixth Chhattisgarh assembly is scheduled to be held from February 5 to March 1. It will have 20 sittings, a notification issued by secretary of state assembly Dinesh Sharma said.

As per the notification, the session will begin with the Governor's address.

The newly-elected Vishnu Deo Sai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will present its first budget during the session.

The BJP returned to power in the state by dislodging the Congress in the assembly polls held on November 7 and 17 last year. The poll results were declared on December 3. The BJP won 54 seats, while the Congress emerged victorious on 35 seats, down from the 68 it won in 2018. The Gondwana Gantantra Party managed to win one seat.

