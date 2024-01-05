UP: BJP's Dadraul MLA Manvendra Singh dies after prolonged liver problem

The BJP's Dadraul MLA Manvendra Singh has died in Delhi following a prolonged illness, his son said on Friday. He was 70.

Arvind Kumar Singh told PTI that Singh died early on Friday at ILBS Hospital in Delhi.

Singh became an MLA from Dadraul in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district for the second time in 2022. He had been suffering from a liver problem for a prolonged period.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences on Singh's death.

Having been with the Congress for a long time, Singh joined the BJP in 2017 and became the MLA from Dadraul. He retained his seat in the 2022 polls.

Condoling Singh's death, Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on X, ''The demise of Manvendra Singh, the honourable MLA from Dadraul assembly constituency, is very sad.'' ''It is a prayer to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and the bereaved family members the strength to bear this immense sorrow.''

