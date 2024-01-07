Congress constitutes election committees for 8 states

The Congress on Saturday set up the election committees for eight states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and others. The grand old party also constituted the political affairs committee for Madhya Pradesh.

"The Congress President has approved the proposal of the constitution of Pradesh Election Committees of Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura, and Pradesh Election Committee and Political Affairs Committee of Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect," an official statement issued by the party said on Saturday. While Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was announced as the chairman of the Pradesh Election Committee of the southern state, Jitu Patwari and Govind Singh Dotasara will head the Pradesh Election Committee for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively.

The committee has as its members former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former Union ministers Sachin Pilot and Jitendra Singh. Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Mohan Prakash, C P Joshi, Harish Choudhary, Ramlal Jat, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Murari Lal Meena, Ashok Chandna, Neeraj Dangi, Zubair Khan, Dheeraj Gurjar, Rajkumar Sharma, Rohit Bohra, Indra Meena, Dungar Ram Gedar, Shimla Devi Nayak, and Lalit Yadav are also part of the same committee. Earlier on Saturday, the Congress set up a Central War Room for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections which comprises the organisational war room and a communication war room.

The organisational war room will be headed by Sasikanth Senthil S. The party has appointed four vice-chairmen-- Gokul Butail, Naveen Sharma, Varun Santhosh, Capt. Arvind Kumar. Vaibhav Walia has been made the Chairman of the Communication War Room.

Also, the party has constituted the Publicity Committee for the upcoming General elections. The Publicity Committee will include Treasurer, AICC who will be Convenor.

Other members are the General Secretary (Organization), General Secretary (Communication), In-charge, Administration, AICC, Chairperson, Media and Publicity Department, Chairperson, Social Media Department and Special Invitees (if any), the party said in a statement. (ANI)

