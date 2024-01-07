Left Menu

Congress constitutes election committees for 8 states

The Congress on Saturday set up the election committees for eight states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and others.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 09:50 IST
Congress constitutes election committees for 8 states
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday set up the election committees for eight states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and others. The grand old party also constituted the political affairs committee for Madhya Pradesh.

"The Congress President has approved the proposal of the constitution of Pradesh Election Committees of Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura, and Pradesh Election Committee and Political Affairs Committee of Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect," an official statement issued by the party said on Saturday. While Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was announced as the chairman of the Pradesh Election Committee of the southern state, Jitu Patwari and Govind Singh Dotasara will head the Pradesh Election Committee for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively.

The committee has as its members former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former Union ministers Sachin Pilot and Jitendra Singh. Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Mohan Prakash, C P Joshi, Harish Choudhary, Ramlal Jat, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Murari Lal Meena, Ashok Chandna, Neeraj Dangi, Zubair Khan, Dheeraj Gurjar, Rajkumar Sharma, Rohit Bohra, Indra Meena, Dungar Ram Gedar, Shimla Devi Nayak, and Lalit Yadav are also part of the same committee. Earlier on Saturday, the Congress set up a Central War Room for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections which comprises the organisational war room and a communication war room.

The organisational war room will be headed by Sasikanth Senthil S. The party has appointed four vice-chairmen-- Gokul Butail, Naveen Sharma, Varun Santhosh, Capt. Arvind Kumar. Vaibhav Walia has been made the Chairman of the Communication War Room.

Also, the party has constituted the Publicity Committee for the upcoming General elections. The Publicity Committee will include Treasurer, AICC who will be Convenor.

Other members are the General Secretary (Organization), General Secretary (Communication), In-charge, Administration, AICC, Chairperson, Media and Publicity Department, Chairperson, Social Media Department and Special Invitees (if any), the party said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024