Ukraine's Zelenskiy says considering replacing several officials, not just military

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 02:26 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in an interview broadcast on Sunday, said he was considering replacing several senior officials, and not just in the military, to determine who is to lead the country.

"It is a question of the people who are to lead Ukraine," Zelenskiy told Italian state RAI television when asked about widespread suggestions he was about to dismiss Ukraine's army commander, Valery Zaluzhnyi.

"A reset is necessary, I am talking about a replacement of a number of state leaders, not only in the army sector. I am reflecting on this replacement. Is a question for the entire leadership of the country."

