Left Menu

Kremlin declines comment on alleged visit of Tucker Carlson to Russian presidential administration

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 15:45 IST
Kremlin declines comment on alleged visit of Tucker Carlson to Russian presidential administration
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin, asked on Tuesday whether U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson had visited the Russian presidential administration in Moscow this week, declined to comment. Russian media showed pictures of Carlson at several spots around Moscow on Monday during a visit which has fuelled speculation that the former Fox News host may become the first Western journalist to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin during the war in Ukraine.

When asked if Carlson had visited the Russian administration building in central Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "I am not commenting in any way on the movements of an American journalist."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024