Lingering atmospheric river soaks California, threatening more flooding, mudslides

A deadly atmospheric river storm lingered over Southern California for a third day on Tuesday, soaking the region with steady rains that threatened to trigger more flooding and mudslides as the weather system slowly crept toward the Desert Southwest. After a day of record-breaking rainfall across the Los Angeles area, a flood watch remained in effect for much of Southern California through Tuesday afternoon. A flash-flood warning was posted for the Orange County coast, and flood advisories were issued as far south as San Diego and the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump's sweeping immunity claim rejected by US appeals court

Donald Trump does not have immunity from charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday, bringing the former U.S. president a step closer to an unprecedented criminal trial. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected Trump's claim that he cannot be prosecuted because the allegations relate to his official responsibilities as president.

Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter

A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence. Jennifer Crumbley, 45, was found guilty after a trial believed to be the first time that a parent faced a manslaughter charge in the United States stemming from a school shooting by a child. She faced four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each student killed at Oxford High School in the 2021 shootings, and was convicted on all four.

U.S. publisher retracts studies cited by Texas judge in suspending abortion pill's approval

A U.S. scientific publisher has retracted two studies, largely due to their methodology, that a Texas judge cited last year in his ruling suspending federal approval of the abortion pill mifepristone in response to a lawsuit by anti-abortion doctors and medical associations. The retraction Monday by Sage Publications came less than two months before the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear an appeal by President Joe Biden's administration in that case. Mifepristone, the first in a two-pill regimen for medication abortion, remains available while the appeal is pending.

US border agency to hire 50 AI experts to crack down on drugs, child abuse -document

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to hire 50 artificial intelligence experts this year to help it halt child abuse, counter fentanyl production and assess damage from natural disasters, as it seeks to increase use of the burgeoning technology. The agency, tasked with securing U.S. borders, will announce the hiring effort in an event in Mountain View, California headlined by Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer Eric Hysen, according to a press release seen by Reuters and slated for release later on Tuesday.

Biden blames Trump for sinking bipartisan immigration bill

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the bipartisan immigration bill is falling apart under political pressure from Republican rival Donald Trump and vowed to hit the road to remind voters who was to blame if it fails. "All indications are this bill won't even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? The simple reason: Donald Trump," Biden said. "Because Donald Trump thinks it's bad for him politically."

Bid to impeach Biden border official fails in US House

The U.S. House of Representatives delivered a blow to Republican Speaker Mike Johnson when it voted on Tuesday against impeaching Democratic President Joe Biden's top border official.

Despite the failed impeachment, partisan fighting over immigration has escalated in an election year.

US State Department security officer arrested over Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A security officer who worked as a contractor for the U.S. State Department was arrested on federal charges on Tuesday in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an arrest warrant showed. Kevin Michael Alstrup was arrested in Washington on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building, according to the warrant.

70 New York public housing employees took bribes from contractors, US alleges

Federal prosecutors charged 70 current and former employees of the New York City Housing Authority, the largest public housing agency in North America, on Tuesday with taking bribes in exchange for awarding no-bid contracts. Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, called it "the largest single-day bribery takedown" in the history of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Obama, Clinton to attend Biden campaign fundraiser in March

President Joe Biden will attend a reelection fundraiser in March with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, an event the Biden campaign hopes will energize Democrats and boost fundraising. "Folks — I'll be in NYC on March 28th to support @JoeBiden. Who's coming with me?" Obama said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "Count me in," said Clinton.

