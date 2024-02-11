Left Menu

Netanyahu says he has not spoken to Biden since 'over the top' comments

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 19:50 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he has not spoken to U.S. President Joe Biden since the president made remarks about Israel's military response to Hamas being "over the top."

Netanyahu was speaking in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

 

