US 'very confident' Australia and Britain will be eligible for AUKUS exemptions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 21:38 IST
The top U.S. official for arms control said on Wednesday she is "very confident" the United States will certify Australia and Britain as eligible for exemptions from export-control regulations under the AUKUS submarine project.

Asked at a congressional hearing whether President Joe Biden should decide in April that Australia and Britain have comparable defense export control systems and so qualify for the exemptions under U.S. legislation, Under Secretary for Arms Control Bonnie Jenkins replied:

"They (Australia and Britain) are doing what they need and we're doing what we need to put in place all the steps that have to happen so that we can certify. I feel very confident that we will certify."

