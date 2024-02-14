US congressional intelligence chair warns of 'serious national security threat'

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee issued a statement on Wednesday saying the committee had made available to all members of Congress information about an unspecified "serious national security threat."

"I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat," Representative Mike Turner said in the statement.

