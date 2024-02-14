US congressional intelligence chair warns of 'serious national security threat'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 22:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee issued a statement on Wednesday saying the committee had made available to all members of Congress information about an unspecified "serious national security threat."
"I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat," Representative Mike Turner said in the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Administration
- Biden
- Mike
- Turner
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden raising money on Trump's home turf in Florida
Orders passed in reviewing internet suspensions require publication; SC asks J&K administration to take instructions
Biden says he's decided on response to killing of 3 US troops, plans to attend dignified transfer
Centre extends last date to apply for PM's awards for excellence in public administration
Haley casts Trump, Biden as 'Grumpy Old Men' in new campaign attack