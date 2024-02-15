Sharp Rise in Rape Cases Reported in Chhattisgarh in 2023, Official Data Reveals

Rape cases increased twofold in 2023 in Chhattisgarh compared to the previous year, data presented by the government in the state assembly on Thursday showed.

As many as 9,295 cases of murder, robbery and rape were registered in the state over the last three years, as per the written reply tabled by Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma to a question asked by Congress MLA Dwarkadhish Yadav.

Notably, 1,093 cases of rape were registered in 2021, 1,246 in 2022, and 2,564 in 2023.

As many as 2,967 cases of murder, 1,425 of robbery and 4,903 cases of rape were registered during 2021 to 2023.

As to the offence of murder, 1,007 cases were registered in 2021, 1,013 in 2022 and 947 in 2023.

Robbery cases showed a decline, from 553 cases in 2021 to 495 in 2022 and 377 in 2023.

Accused in 627 of these 9,295 cases have not been arrested yet, the reply said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)