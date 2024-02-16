EU holds Russia responsible for Navalny's death, Michel says

The European Union holds Russia responsible for the death of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, EU Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

"Alexei Navalny fought for the values of freedom and democracy," Michel said in a post on X.

"For his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice. The EU holds the Russian regime solely responsible for this tragic death."

