Biden to welcome Italy PM to White House on March 1, says White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 22:14 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the White House on March 1, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Friday.
The two leaders will discuss their commitment to supporting Ukraine, preventing regional escalation in the Middle East, delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, developments in North Africa, and coordination on China, Jean-Pierre said.
