Left Menu

BJP Kisan Morcha takes out procession against 'atrocities' in Sandeshkhali

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 17:55 IST
BJP Kisan Morcha takes out procession against 'atrocities' in Sandeshkhali
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the BJP Kisan Morcha on Saturday took out a procession here to protest against the alleged atrocities by Trinamool Congress leaders at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

The march originated from Girish Park in north Kolkata and treaded various adjoining areas.

BJP Kisan Morcha members shouted slogans against TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali where villagers accused local leaders of the ruling party of land grabbing.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of ''sexually assaulting'' them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

Violent protests by villagers rocked Sandeshkhali over the last several days, prompting leaders, both from the opposition and the ruling TMC, to visit the strife-torn area.

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday went to the restive Sandeshkhali and spoke to villagers who accused local TMC leaders of sexual atrocities on women there.

Teams of various panels, such as the national commissions for scheduled tribes and scheduled castes, had gone to the area and took stock of the situation there.

Members of the National Commission for Women had also visited Sandeshkhali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024