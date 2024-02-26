Left Menu

Construction firm director held for consumption of drugs in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-02-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 20:07 IST
Construction firm director held for consumption of drugs in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

A city-based construction and real estate firm director was arrested for allegedly consuming cocaine during a party at a star hotel here, police said on Monday.

On receipt of credible information about consumption of drugs by one of the directors of the firm with his friends at the hotel in Gachibowli here on Sunday, police teams visited the hotel, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

The guests had left the place by that time and on examination of the premises, police found three used plastic sachets of cocaine (each of one gram) and a white paper roll for usage of the drug, it said.

Based on further information, police teams visited the house of the firm chief and brought him to police station.

On interrogation, he disclosed that he organised the party for his friends at his hotel room with cocaine, police said.

He was sent for medical examinations wherein he tested positive for the drug, a senior police official said adding a case was registered under the NDPS Act.

The arrested person is the son of a BJP leader, who had earlier contested for assembly elections in Hyderabad.

The investigation is on to identify the drug peddlers and other consumers, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024