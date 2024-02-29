Ex-AICC secretary joins BJP, Himanta calls it 'landmark day'

Former AICC secretary Rana Goswami, who resigned as the Assam Congress working president a day ago, joined the BJP on Thursday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed him to the BJP, terming it a 'landmark day' for the ruling party in the northeastern state.

Formally inducting Goswami into the saffron party at a function at its state headquarters here, Sarma said more leaders of the Congress will follow suit.

BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita and ministers Ranoj Pegu and Pijush Hazarika were also present.

''Today is a landmark day for Assam BJP. Two working presidents of Congress, one of whom was an AICC secretary and worked closely with likes of Priyanka Gandhi, have resigned, and chosen BJP,'' he said, talking to reporters later.

While Goswami had resigned from the Congress on Wednesday, another working president of the party and MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha had last week resigned from the position and extended support to the BJP-led state government, without exiting the opposition party.

''Purkayastha has also extended full support to the government both inside and outside the assembly. There will be many more Congress leaders joining the BJP,'' Sarma said.

Speaking to reporters later, Goswami said, ''I have closed my innings at the Congress and am starting this new innings with the BJP in order to continue serving my state and its people.'' The former MLA, who had also served as a secretary at the All India Congress Committee (AICC), said that the developmental work happening under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the energy and experience of Sarma have drawn him to the BJP.

He alleged that the Congress is facing a ''leadership deficit'' and rued that people like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jyotiraditya Scindia, with whom he had worked closely, had to leave the grand old party.

''I want to remain connected with the people and work for them. Hence, I have joined the BJP,'' Goswami added.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Debabrata Saikia of the Congress had said that Goswami has not given any reason for quitting the party.

''The party had some inkling about Goswami's decision as he was absent from several political programmes, but he should have discussed his grievances with the Congress state president,'' he added.

Saikia said Goswami's resignation would affect the Congress.

Goswami was a close associate of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, and was elected to the assembly in 2006 and 2011 from Jorhat. He was appointed the state party's working president in 2021.

