Congress panel prepares draft manifesto for Lok Sabha polls

The Congress panel tasked with preparing the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls has prepared the draft which will now be discussed by the Congress Working Committee. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who heads the manifesto committee, said the draft report will be presented to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"We have prepared the draft manifesto. Now it will go to the Congress Working Committee. They will finalize the manifesto then it will become the Congress party document. Tomorrow we will hand over this draft to the Congress President," he said. Congress is all set to launch its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls next week, aiming to cater to different age groups, said party sources on Friday.

According to the sources, the party has hired two large companies for publicity materials and hoardings. For the first time, the party will do new experiments in its media strategy. In response to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) centralised media campaigns, the Congress will launch localised campaigns at micro levels, said the sources.

Sources said Congress will also put up hoardings promising legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers. Earlier, during the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March, the party had said it would provide legal guarantee of MSP for farmers if voted to power. The Congress has promised to conduct a nationwide caste census if voted to power.

To provide momentum to the election campaign, the Congress has appointed one lakh Booth Level Agents (BLA). The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

