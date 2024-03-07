U.S. has a wrong perception of China, says foreign minister
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2024 08:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 08:03 IST
The United States continues to have a wrong perception of China, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters on Wednesday.
Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting, Wang said that exchanges between both countries can only continue if both sides respect and recognize their differences.
