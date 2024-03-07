Left Menu

Have development roadmap ready for next 25 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said while he has a roadmap for the development of the country for the next 25 years, the opposition only has anger and abuses to offer and no solutions.Addressing a conclave organised by Republic TV, Modi highlighted the speed and scale of the work done by his government so far and said in the last 75 days, he has laid the foundation stone or dedicated to the nation projects worth Rs 9 lakh crore.I have a roadmap for the development of the country for the next 25 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 23:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said while he has a roadmap for the development of the country for the next 25 years, the opposition only has ''anger and abuses'' to offer and no solutions.

Addressing a conclave organised by Republic TV, Modi highlighted the speed and scale of the work done by his government so far and said in the last 75 days, he has laid the foundation stone or dedicated to the nation projects worth Rs 9 lakh crore.

''I have a roadmap for the development of the country for the next 25 years. But on the other side (opposition), there is only anger, abuses and disappointment. They neither have any issue to raise nor any solution to offer,'' the prime minister said.

Modi said this decade is for strengthening the foundation of a capable and a developed India. This decade will be of India's high-speed connectivity, high-speed mobility and high-speed prosperity, he said.

He said people of the country are ''seeing and feeling'' the scale and speed of his government's work. Modi said, ''That is why they are saying 'abki baar, phir ek baar'.'' In reply, the audience said ''Modi sarkar''. PT PK SKU PK ANB ANB

