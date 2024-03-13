Left Menu

Thousands of lives in Ukraine depend on House speaker Johnson, says Polish PM

The lives of thousands of people in Ukraine depend on Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson calling a vote on a bill that would provide $60 billion more for Kyiv, the Polish prime minister said on Tuesday during a visit to Washington. "I hope that the voice from Poland, the voice from Europe will change the attitude of...

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 13-03-2024 03:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 03:11 IST
Thousands of lives in Ukraine depend on House speaker Johnson, says Polish PM
  • Country:
  • Poland

The lives of thousands of people in Ukraine depend on Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson calling a vote on a bill that would provide $60 billion more for Kyiv, the Polish prime minister said on Tuesday during a visit to Washington.

"I hope that the voice from Poland, the voice from Europe will change the attitude of... Mr Johnson," Donald Tusk told reporters. "He must be aware... that the fate of millions of people depends on his individual decisions, and thousands of lives in Ukraine today and tomorrow depend on his decisions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024