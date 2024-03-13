Thousands of lives in Ukraine depend on House speaker Johnson, says Polish PM

The lives of thousands of people in Ukraine depend on Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson calling a vote on a bill that would provide $60 billion more for Kyiv, the Polish prime minister said on Tuesday during a visit to Washington.

"I hope that the voice from Poland, the voice from Europe will change the attitude of... Mr Johnson," Donald Tusk told reporters. "He must be aware... that the fate of millions of people depends on his individual decisions, and thousands of lives in Ukraine today and tomorrow depend on his decisions."

