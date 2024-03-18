Left Menu

U.S. VP Harris to meet with Guatemala's Arévalo next week at White House

18-03-2024
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Guatemala's new liberal president, Bernardo Arévalo, at the White House next week to discuss bolstering democracy and addressing the "root causes" of migration from Central America, officials told Reuters.

Harris has led President Joe Biden's administration's efforts to address the causes of migration from countries in Central America that have contributed to a spike in inflows into the United States, drawing criticism from Republicans for becoming what they refer to as a failed "border czar." Her meeting with Arévalo on March 25 is designed to underscore U.S. support for the new Guatemalan leader after the anti-corruption crusader's own inauguration was delayed in January by opponents seeking to weaken his authority.

