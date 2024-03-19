Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Out of money, Pentagon chief looks to convince allies of commitment to Ukraine

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday will try and convince European allies that President Joe Biden's administration is still committed to supporting Ukraine, even as Washington has essentially run out of money to continue arming Kyiv and few signs that Congress will move to replenish funds. Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has so far refused to call a vote on a bill that would provide $60 billion more for Ukraine and the White House has been scrambling to find ways to send assistance to Kyiv, which has been battling Russian forces for more than two years.

Trump loses bid to block Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels testimony at hush money trial

Donald Trump on Monday lost a bid to block testimony from Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels at his upcoming trial on charges stemming from hush money that Cohen, his former lawyer and fixer, paid Daniels, a porn star, before the 2016 election. Trump last month asked Justice Juan Merchan to block their testimony, arguing Cohen had a history of lying and would likely lie again, and that Daniels - whose real name is Stephanie Clifford - would seek to use the trial to monetize her story.

Arizona county faces 'homelessness on steroids' as migrant shelter funds run out

An Arizona migrant shelter that has housed thousands of asylum seekers plans to halt most operations in two weeks when funding from Washington runs out, a problem for towns along the border where officials fear a surge in homelessness and extra costs. Arizona's Pima County, which borders Mexico, has said that at the end of the month its contracts must stop with Tucson's Casa Alitas shelter and services that transport migrants north from the border cities of Nogales, Douglas and Lukeville.

Trump fails to secure bond for $454 million judgment in civil fraud case as asset seizures loom

Donald Trump's efforts to secure a bond to cover a $454 million judgment in a New York civil fraud case has been rejected by 30 surety companies, his lawyers said on Monday, inching him closer to the possibility of having his properties seized. The former president must either pay the sum out of his own pocket or post a bond to stave off the state's seizure while he appeals Justice Arthur Engoron's Feb. 16 judgment against him for misstating property values to dupe lenders and insurers.

US officials to brief senators Wednesday on threats posed by TikTok, aide says

U.S. national security officials will hold a closed-door briefing on Wednesday for senators on the Commerce and Intelligence committees on threats posed by Chinese-owned short video app TikTok, a committee aide told Reuters on Monday. The classified briefing is being hosted by the chairs of the two committees, Mark Warner and Maria Cantwell, and the top Republicans on the panels, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz. The Senate is considering how to proceed after the House of Representatives voted last week on a bill to force Chinese-based ByteDance to divest TikTok within six months or face a ban.

US Supreme Court won't shield Trump ex-aide Navarro from prison amid appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a request by Donald Trump's former aide Peter Navarro to avoid prison while he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction for defying a subpoena from a panel that investigated the 2021 Capitol attack.

Navarro, who served as trade adviser during Trump's presidency, is set to become the first senior member of his administration to be imprisoned for actions related to the attempt to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss.

US Supreme Court justices, judges face new rules for disclosing free trips

U.S. Supreme Court justices and federal judges can no longer avoid disclosing the value of travel-related gifts they receive by classifying such free trips as "reimbursements" on their financial disclosure forms under new regulations now in effect. The regulations, announced by the federal judiciary late on Friday, follow revelations that conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas had not disclosed luxury trips paid for by a wealthy benefactor.

Trump wants to appeal Georgia ruling that kept prosecutor on his case

Donald Trump on Monday asked a Georgia judge to allow him to appeal a ruling keeping the lead prosecutor on the state's criminal case against the former U.S. president over his attempts to overturn his election defeat. The filing by Trump, the Republican presidential challenger, and several of his co-defendants, continues their effort to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over allegations that she received an improper financial benefit from a romance with a special prosecutor assigned to the case.

US Senator Graham says Ukraine aid depends on conditions, domestic issues

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday, after meeting Ukraine's president, that he was confident an aid package stalled in the U.S. Congress would soon be approved, but called for aid to take the form of a low-interest, waivable loan. Graham said he fully backed extending the aid, but told Ukrainians they had to take account of U.S. domestic problems that hang over the legislation, including border security.

US Supreme Court's Alito extends pause on Texas immigration law

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Monday extended a temporary pause on a Republican-backed Texas law allowing state law enforcement authorities to arrest people suspected of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. Alito's action gives the justices more time to weigh a request by President Joe Biden's administration to freeze a judicial order allowing the Texas law to take effect while its challenge proceeds in the lower courts. The administration has said the Texas measure violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law by interfering with the U.S. government's power to regulate immigration.

