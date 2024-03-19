Left Menu

We want Supreme Court-monitored Lok Sabha election 2024: Derek O’Brien

Kolkata, Mar 19 PTI Senior TMC leader Derek OBrien on Tuesday said the party wants Supreme Court-monitored Lok Sabha polls as BJPs tricks are destroying institutions like the Election Commission.The TMC party leader in Rajya Sabha wondered whether the BJP is so nervous of facing the people that it is turning the EC into its party office.BJPs filthy tricks destroying institutions like Election Commission of India.

Kolkata, Mar 19 ( PTI) Senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Tuesday said the party wants Supreme Court-monitored Lok Sabha polls as BJP's tricks are ''destroying'' institutions like the Election Commission.

The TMC party leader in Rajya Sabha wondered whether the BJP is so nervous of facing the people that it is turning the EC into ''its party office''.

''BJP's filthy tricks destroying institutions like Election Commission of India. Are BJP so nervous to face people that they are turning ECI into a party office to target Opposition? ECI or His Master's Voice?'' He posted on X.

''Transferring officers of elected state governments! For free and fair elections. We want Supreme Court-monitored Election 2024'', he further said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the removal of West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar and mandated the appointment of Vivek Sahay, once suspended by the poll panel, as the new state police chief, with the TMC accusing the BJP of controlling the constitutional body.

The decision by the EC prompted a political duel between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP, with the saffron camp welcoming the move.

