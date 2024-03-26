Odisha: People celebrate Holi with enthusiasm

Left Menu

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated across Odisha with enthusiasm on Tuesday. People of all ages joined the celebrations in Bhubaneswar, making the most of the festival.

Updated: 26-03-2024 23:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated across Odisha with enthusiasm on Tuesday. People of all ages joined the celebrations in Bhubaneswar, making the most of the festival. Special programmes were also organised in various parts of the city to mark the occasion.

Holi was also played by students on different residential campuses of educational institutions across the state.

In the pilgrim town of Puri, even foreign tourists joined the celebrations.

Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among the leaders who greeted the people of the state on the occasion.

''May everyone's life be filled with peace and happiness with the blessings of Radha Gobind,'' Patnaik posted on X.

Politicians also made the most of the festival to reach out to voters ahead of the elections.

BJD leaders such as Sanjay Das Burma, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das and Pranab Kumar Balabantaray celebrated Holi at party headquarters Sankha Bhawan.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal played Holi with the party workers in his constituency Chandbali in Bhadrak district.

Holi was also celebrated at Congress Bhawan in the presence of party MLA Suresh Routray.

