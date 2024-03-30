Elderly Congress MLA makes sexist comment against BJP Davangere candidate Gayathri Siddeshwara

Davangere South MLA and educationist Shamanur Shivashankarappa has courted controversy by passing a sexist remark on the BJP's candidate from the constituency Gayathri Siddeshwara, saying she is only ''fit to cook''.

The 92-year-old MLA made further adverse remarks, saying that Gayathri ''cannot even speak properly and should understand her constituency first before seeking votes''.

Addressing Congress workers recently at Bunts Bhavan, Shivashankarappa said, ''She can't even speak properly. She is fit to cook food at home. Let her understand the problems of Davangere before seeking public support in the Lok Sabha polls.'' ''She is asking voters to back the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls so that she can present the lotus to Modi,'' the elderly politician of the grand old party said.

He added that ''sending the lotus to Modi does not develop Davangere'', and that development works must happen first.

Gayathri expressed anguish over Shivashankarappa's remark and said it seems that 'Ajja' (elderly person) is not aware that women are making a mark in every sector today. ''Shamanur Shivashankarappa has insulted women with his remarks. Are we confined only to the kitchen?,'' she asked.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given importance to women empowerment. But these people keep insulting women,'' she remarked.

Shivashankarappa's comments drew severe criticism from various quarters.

In a post on social media platform 'X', former World No1 badminton player Saina Nehwal said, '''Woman should be restricted to the kitchen'- This is what a top Karnataka leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji has said. This sexist jibe at @bjp4india candidate from Davanagere Gayathri Siddeshwara ji is least expected from a party that says 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon.'' Saina, who joined the BJP in 2020, sought to know what the Congress party would have preferred her to do when she won international medals for India on the playfield.

''Why say like that when all the girls and women dream of achieving big in any field they like… On one hand we are doing 'Nari Shakti ko Vandan'. The Women's Reservation Bill has been passed under leadership of our PM Modi sir and on the other hand 'Nari Shakti ka apman' & misogynistic people... Really upsetting,'' Saina posted.

BJP leader Shaina Chudasama Munot alleged, ''Whether it is S Shivashankarappa or Congress, they are all anti-women. Indian women are worthy to be scientist, pilot, etc. However, they are typecasting women.'' She asked, ''(When) Congress runs campaign like 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon', why Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi are silent now?'' Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president D K Shivakumar condemned Shivashankarappa's statement saying 'Hennu Samsaarada Kannu' (women are eyes of the world).

In a post of 'X', he said, "I strongly condemn any statement that remotely reeks of sexism and misogyny, coming from anyone." Congress Party's women-centric guarantees in Karnataka - Gruhalakshmi, Shakti, Gruhajyothi and Anna Bhagya, alongside Akka Cafe scheme which was announced in the recent budget session, are testament to the party's ideology that it honour women as an empowered embodiment of progress and prosperity.

''Both my party and I, we strongly believe and support women as equal partners in the progress of the country, and no regressive statement can ever change that!'' he added.

