PM Modi interacts with Kerala BJP workers through NaMo App ahead of LS polls

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with party workers in Kerala under the programme 'Mera Booth Sabse Strong' through the NaMo App. While addressing the party workers, he expressed, "I am extremely happy to talk to the party workers because I also get new energy and inspiration from such interactions. The lakhs of workers are my strength and I have attained this position in life because of their unwavering support."

Motivating the party workers, he said, "In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the workers have to maintain unwavering dedication and strength in favour of the NDA and ensure that people in Kerala vote for us." Lashing out at the LDF-UDF alliance in the state of Kerala, he said that both of these parties have united to defeat the Modi government at the national level. "Nepotism has locked up the future of Kerala's youth and corruption has ruined the country," he added.

He stated that the BJP government will never forgive the culprits involved in scams and those who loot the public. "We will take strict action against them," he assured. Slamming the opposition, he said, "The parties that are part of the INDI alliance change the central schemes in the states ruled by them so that people do not know about the public welfare works done by the Modi government."

In view of the upcoming general elections, the PM took suggestions from the workers regarding the election campaign of the party. PM Modi expressed that the real credit for the BJP's victory and success goes to its countless workers, as they are the strength and capability of the party.

He emphasised that it is necessary to organise tiffin meetings for all the workers at the booth level. During this meeting, all the workers can bring their tiffin, eat together and discuss poll strategy. Lashing out at the INDIA bloc, he said that the alliance had been formed to hide scams and corruption. The big leaders of the Communist Party are involved in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam, in which the ED has seized huge amounts of assets. He assured the people of Kerala that the culprits involved in scams and those who looted the public would never be forgiven and strict action would be taken against them.

The PM stated that our entire strategy to win elections should be booth-centric. "Workers should try to win the hearts of common people," he added. (ANI)

