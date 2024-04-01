"BJP should be last one to talk about publicity, photo ops...": TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party should be the last party to talk about other parties engaged in publicity and public relations management, adding that the entire politics of the BJP has revolved around photo ops in the last ten years. The remarks by the TMC National General Secretary came after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stated that the visit of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to cyclone-affected Jalpaiguri late at night was a mere publicity session.

Addressing reporters in Siliguri, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said," If he (Suvendu Adhikari) is claiming that the Chief Minister has come all the way from Calcutta at 12:00 at the night to create this incident into a media spectacle and just to ensure that she is getting clicked, what stopped the Prime Minister from following the same principle?" Abhishek Banerjee further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "extremely camera-friendly" and should have visited Jalpaiguri for the damage assessment.

"PM Modi has time to visit jungle safaris, Bhutan, and TV conclaves. What stopped him from coming and seeing the actual condition of the people? The BJP should be the last one to talk about publicity and photo ops. Their entire politics has been revolving around PR and photo ops for the last ten years. They (people) will give a befitting reply in the days to come," he said. As the devastating storms struck Jalpaiguri, West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the victims at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital late at night.

Speaking on the Chief Minister's visit, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "Initially, NDRF did the relief work. Rescue rehabilitation and relief work are not being done properly, rather the speeches and photo sessions are being done. There was no weather forecast monitoring." The Chief Minister assured the victims that the district administration would provide necessary assistance.

Suvendu Adhikari also met the cyclone-affected people at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital in Jalpaiguri on Monday. At least five people were killed and over 100 others were injured after a heavy storm wreaked havoc in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

Earlier today, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose promised support and assistance following the devastating storms that struck Jalpaiguri. Expressing deep concern over the loss of life and property damage, Governor Bose assured the affected residents that all necessary measures would be taken to provide relief and assistance.

"As you all know, Jalpaiguri was hit by the storms yesterday. There has been a loss of life. Houses have been damaged. We are all concerned about it. Yesterday itself, I had a detailed discussion with the National Resources Management Authority members and the secretary. They have been requested to supply reinforcement and materials if needed. All the agencies are acting together and as we know, the chief minister (of the state) has also reached their. I will be there. I will visit the field, interact with the officials concerned and understand the losses faced by the people. Then we will take whatever decision is required," CV Ananda Bose said. Governor Bose promised support to the victims, stating that Bengal is ready for all possible help.

According to locals, several areas in Jalpaiguri district were hit by a "very strong" storm in Mainaguri. "Many houses collapsed. Dozens of people have been admitted to the hospital. Many of them have died. More injured people are being brought to the hospital," said a resident. (ANI)

