BJP releases new campaign video to showcase people's support to PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 11:20 IST
The BJP on Wednesday released a new campaign video around its theme song of ''tabhi to sab Modi ko chunte hain'', which has been rendered in 12 different Indian languages to highlight the support of people with diverse background for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP said on X, ''From every corner of the nation, people from diverse backgrounds, speaking in every language are saying one thing in unison - our collective dreams have taken flight.'' The song highlights how Modi has fulfilled people's expectations since coming to power in 2014.

The video ends with people coming together to form a collage representing the prime minister.

