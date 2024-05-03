Left Menu

'Run Rahul run': BJP pokes fun at Congress leader's Rae Bareli nomination

BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's Rae Bareli bid, claiming he's losing in Wayanad. Dushyant Kumar Gautam, BJP spokesperson, quips, "Bhag Rahul bhag," referring to Gandhi's fear of losing. Despite PM Modi's encouragement, Gautam calls Gandhi a "kid" rejected by the people. He accuses Gandhi of "betraying" Wayanad by contesting from Rae Bareli, which he believes Gandhi will lose.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 15:04 IST
The BJP took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, saying he is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, in addition to Wayanad in Kerala, as he is going to lose the contest in the southern state.

''Bhag Rahul bhag, Rahul bhag, Rahul bhag (run Rahul run) -- this is what will go on now,'' Dushyant Kumar Gautam, the national general secretary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), told a press conference at the party headquarters here when asked about Gandhi contesting the polls from Rae Bareli.

When pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told the former Congress chief not to run out of fear, Gautam quipped, ''Well, he (Gandhi) is a kid. He should be encouraged.'' ''But people have rejected him,'' he added.

The BJP leader accused Gandhi of ''betraying'' the people of Wayanad by deciding to contest the ongoing election from Rae Bareli as well.

''He has come to Rae Bareli (to contest the polls) instead of Amethi because he is losing from Wayanad,'' he claimed.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday filed his nomination papers from Rae Bareli, a constituency represented in the Lok Sabha by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

