Nikki Haley under active consideration by Trump campaign to be running mate, Axios reports

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 15:41 IST
Nikki Haley is under active consideration by Donald Trump's campaign to be his running mate, Axios reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the dynamic.

Trump could pick Haley if he were convinced she could help him win the presidency, avoid a potential prison sentence and cover tens of millions in legal bills if he loses, the report added.

