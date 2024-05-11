BJP aims to dominate Himachal elections: Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the BJP will hit a four and six in Himachal Pradesh by winning all the four Lok Sabha seats and bypolls in six assembly constituencies in the state.

Thakur, the BJP candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, said that people were happy with the performance of the BJP led government at the Centre and wanted to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third term.

''We constructed the Ram Mandir. The Congress says it will build a mosque. The opposition parties said that they would crush Sanatan and equated it with HIV Aids and malaria,'' Thakur said addressing a huge gathering at Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur.

''Like the Mughals and Britishers came and left, the Congress is also going. Sanatan tha, sanatan hai and sanatan rahega'', he added.

Thakur said the Congress says Pakistan has nuclear bomb, but the truth is that Islamabad is struggling for food as the grand old party is struggling for votes.

''We defeated Pakistan in 1965, 1971 and the Kargil war and if Pakistan would raise eye on India we will not take time to raise it to the ground,'' said Thakur.

''They say that Pakistan is 'not wearing bangles' and let me tell you that our sisters who wear bangles and carry AK-47 rifles have the guts to kill infiltrators,'' he added.

Thakur said the BJP never changed its ideology and kept its promise. The BJP leader said the people of the country ousted the ''corrupt'' Congress in 2014 and made a tea seller Narendra Modi the country's prime minister.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government in the state, Thakur said that 15 months have passed but Rs 1,500 per month as promised by the party on the eve of the last assembly polls has neither been deposited in the banks of the women nor it will be deposited and accused it of cheating the public.

He asked the youth whether they got five lakh jobs as promised or not and whether the Congress government bought milk for Rs 100 per litre and cow dung for Rs 2 per kg or not.

Thakur, the BJP candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, said the love of his people is his earning of 20 years. Former chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Jai Ram Thakur shared the stage with Thakur along with state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal and state party in-charge Saudan Singh.

Jai Ram Thakur, the Leader of Opposition, said that the results would be announced on June 4 but the people have already expected Modi as the prime minister and Anurag Thakur will win from Hamirpur with a margin of over five lakhs.

Bindal exhorted the party workers to go to every household to ensure the BJP's victory. Earlier, Anurag Thakur took out a massive roadshow 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Hamirpur district and said the enthusiasm of the people clearly suggests that they have made up their mind to vote for the BJP.

Thakur, a four time MP from Hamirpur, started his programme in the early morning hours and visited the Kuldevi -Awahdevi temple to seek blessings for himself and the party. He also took blessings from his parents. He took out the roadshow in an open jeep from Awahdevi to Hamirpur.

He also offered prayers at the Shiva temple where hundreds of local party leaders and workers were present.

The BJP flags, banners and hoardings were seen all around the town. Carrying placards and photos of Thakur in their hands, the BJP workers and supporters raised slogans in support of the minister and the party.

Thousands of men, women and youngsters from Una, Bilaspur, Mandi and Kangra districts also joined the procession. The procession was so large that commuters faced difficulty crossing through Hamirpur town.

The roadshow was organized a day after a show of strength by the Congress after its candidate Satpal Raizada filed his nomination papers from the Hamirpur seat on Friday.

Thakur's father and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal told PTI over phone that he was happy to see the public showering their support for his son and the BJP.

He said that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats and six Vidhan Sabha seats in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)