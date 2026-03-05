Left Menu

Assam Polls: Suspended Congress MLAs Join BJP, Citing 'Appeasement Politics'

Suspended Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, along with two colleagues, joins BJP, accusing Congress of 'appeasement politics.' The defection comes ahead of Assam polls, signaling another blow to Congress following their state president's party switch. Assam CM criticizes Congress' candidate selection as 'dynastic.'

Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable shift of allegiance ahead of the Assam polls, suspended Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha accused his former party of indulging in 'appeasement politics,' a significant reason cited for his defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Joining Purkayastha in this political move were fellow suspended Congress MLAs Basanta Das and Sashi Kanta Das. Purkayastha emphasized the pressing need for state security and progress as driving factors for the decision and warned of a potential hollowing out of Congress if its core ideologies remain unchanged.

This political realignment follows a pivotal defection by Congress's state president earlier this year. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described Congress's candidate list for the assembly elections as 'dynastic,' contrasting it with the BJP's grassroots-focused approach, as they prepare for the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

