Assam Polls: Suspended Congress MLAs Join BJP, Citing 'Appeasement Politics'

In a notable shift of allegiance ahead of the Assam polls, suspended Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha accused his former party of indulging in 'appeasement politics,' a significant reason cited for his defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Joining Purkayastha in this political move were fellow suspended Congress MLAs Basanta Das and Sashi Kanta Das. Purkayastha emphasized the pressing need for state security and progress as driving factors for the decision and warned of a potential hollowing out of Congress if its core ideologies remain unchanged.

This political realignment follows a pivotal defection by Congress's state president earlier this year. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described Congress's candidate list for the assembly elections as 'dynastic,' contrasting it with the BJP's grassroots-focused approach, as they prepare for the elections.

