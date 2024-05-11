Yogi Adityanath Accuses Akhilesh Yadav of Struggling to Find Kannauj Candidate

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav jumped into the poll fray, when the INDIA bloc could not find a candidate for Kannauj. Addressing an election rally in Kannauj, Adityanath alleged that they gave a ticket to the first candidate but it was withdrawn. ''The second candidate left the poll fray. The third candidate refused to contest the polls. When they could not find a candidate for Kannauj, the SP chief said he wanted to serve the people," Adityanath claimed. He said that Uttar Pradesh had become a hub for riots and the previous chief minister would invite the rioters to his residence and eulogise them. Adityanath attacked the INDIA bloc and said when they could not find a candidate for the Kannauj constituency, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav jumped into the fray. "But, now you are watching how the new Uttar Pradesh of new India deals with the rioters and those imposing curfew''. Adityanath was campaigning for the BJP candidate from Kannauj Subrat Pathak.

Adityanath said that in the new India, there is security, welfare of the poor, development, respect for heritage and faith.

''SP used to open fire on Ram devotees, withdrew the cases against terrorists and the BJP built Ram temple. You have elected the government of the BJP in Delhi and Lucknow. With your contribution, a grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya after 500 years. After all this time, Prabhu Ram played Holi at his birthplace, celebrated Ram Navami and did Surya Tilak. This world was blessed to see the new Ayodhya. We also saw the hopes and dreams of our ancestors being fulfilled before our eyes,'' Adityanath said.

He alleged that 'Ramdrohis' are conspiring against India and its people. "Ram devotees want to create a new history with Modi ji's government. Ram devotees want to make India the world's biggest power, developed, self-reliant and happy and we will become that under the leadership of Modi ji in Delhi," he said. "Under his leadership, Uttar Pradesh will play its role as the growth engine of India's economy,'' he added.

In Kanpur, Adityanath said that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, the era of terrorism and Naxalism will return to the country.

''The Congress, which spreads the fear of constitutional amendment, was the first to trample upon the freedom of expression by amending the Constitution,'' he said.

Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party, the UP chief minister said that their agenda was not to develop Ayodhya but rather to withdraw the cases against the terrorists who attacked the city. Hitting out at the INDIA bloc, Adityanath said, ''INDI alliance is losing its credibility due to negative politics. They are worried about the interests of Pakistan. They are not worried about solving the problem of terrorism and Naxalism, but about withdrawing the cases filed against terrorists. Their concern was that no matter what happens, Ram temple should not be built in Ayodhya.'' Kannauj and Kanpur will go to the polls on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

